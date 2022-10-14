Samsung Confirms Android 13 One UI 5.0 release to Galaxy S22

By the end of October, Samsung will roll out the OneUI 5 upgrade for the Galaxy S22 series. The announcement was made at the 2022 Samsung Developer Conference.

For the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has already released four beta upgrades based on OneUI 5, and rumours have it that there may be one more test update before the full release. That hasn’t been proven yet, though.

Before 2023, we expect Android 13 and OneUI 5 will be available for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. We’ve been told that the Galaxy A53 may also receive the update before the end of the year, although we have our doubts given that Samsung has been beta testing One UI 5.0 on the Galaxy A52 rather than the Galaxy A53.

Android 13 One UI 5.0

By allowing stacking widgets and offering more colour customization options, One UI 5.0 will improve on Android 13. According to our findings, Samsung has also made a good amount of more improvements, including a full-screen media widget on the lock screen, updates to the notification shade, and faster animations.

The One UI 5 Beta 4 that Samsung recently sent to the Galaxy S22 series is not yet known to be the final version before the full firmware is released.