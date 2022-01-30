Samsung is taking the foldable smartphone technology to a next level. According to some latest reports, Samsung is reportedly developing a dual-fold smartphone, meaning that it folds and unfolds in two directions. According to LetsGoDigital, the foldable phone will have two hinges to support its three display parts. When completely unfolded, the Samsung dual-fold smartphone could be used as a tablet.

Samsung Patents Dual-fold Smartphone with S Pen Slot

The smartphone contains three displays that would be foldable with the help of two hinges, one part of which will fold inwards and the other part will fold outwards making a Z-like shape.

The patent also mentions that the double-fold smartphone will support S Pen and feature an HDMI port. Moreover, the patent revealed that when the device is folded, it resembles the shape of a regular phone. The right-sided display in the unfolded position will form the front display. The back of this display will have an attached slot for accommodating the S Pen.

Based on the previous reports, it is worth mentioning here that Samsung is planning to launch its next-gen Fold4 around Q3 of 2022. The company is hoping to launch the fold 4 with an improved under-display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens.

Additionally, the overall primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade. Also, Fold 4 will come with a hinge that might reduce weight. The new hinge will also bring improved water resistance and a dust-resistant certification.

