Samsung Rebrands “Game Launcher App” On Its Phones To Gaming Hub

Samsung phones have a Game Launcher app. It serves as a central location to access all games. On the other hand, there is a “Gaming Hub” app on its smart displays. It is a bit confusing as both apps are the same. The tech giant is planning to give them the same names as well. In a recent development, Samsung announced that it is rebranding the Launcher to Gaming Hub. Nothing will change except the shortcut used to launch the app.

Samsung Rebrands Game Launcher to Gaming Hub

Samsung confirmed that Gaming Hub for mobile is currently in beta phase. It will offer a select number of games and the same features as the Game Launcher. Jikhan Jung, Samsung Corporate Vice President stated:

“Our vision of Gaming Hub for mobile is to provide an all-in-one gaming platform optimized for Galaxy owners that makes playing and discovering games much easier without downloading and waiting”

Samsung display products including smart TVs, monitors, and projects have an app dubbed Gaming Hub. It serves the same thing. There was no such point in having two apps with the same features and different names. So, Samsung thought of rebranding one of the apps to provide a uniform name across devices.

Game Launcher supported ‘Instant Plays’ which is also available on Gaming Hub. So, there is no difference between the two. The feature lets users play games without the need to download or install. You can hit the play button and enjoy the game. It is pertinent to mention here that Instant Plays are currently in limited beta, Moreover, they are only available in the US and Canada. So, let’s wait and watch until the feature makes a wider roll-out.