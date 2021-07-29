Samsung Releases the Official Teaser of Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has planned to hold August 11 for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. We are anxiously waiting for the event to see the most awaited Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. While we have much information of the device, thanks to leaks and rumors, we have got an official teaser of Galaxy Z Fold 3 which give us more idea how the device will look like.

Here is the Official Teaser of Galaxy Z Fold 3

Just ahead of announcement, the release of a teaser videos has built hype of its upcoming foldable lineup. Here is the official video:

The video do not give us clear idea regarding the device, which was expected as the company will be keeping it a surprise for us. However, it shows how the world is transforming and we are welcoming futuristic technologies.

From the leaks and rumors, we know that the device will come with an under-dispay camera, and will have a small outer screen. The smartphone will be thinner than its predecessor with 6.4 mm thickness when the device is unfolded. The Fold 3 should also have an improved hinge, removing the air gap between both sides. Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will have 12 GB of RAM and an ultra-wide camera with auto focus. Other than this, we do not have any more information regarding the device. Also, the above information is extracted from a leak so it might not be true as well.

In order to know each and every detail of the device, we will have to wait for a couple of weeks. Lets wait and watch.

Also Read: Samsung May End Note Series after Samsung Launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 With S Pen