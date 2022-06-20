Samsung S22 vs OnePlus 10 Pro – Which Smartphone Takes the Lead?

South Korean tech giant Samsung and Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus have recently launched their flagship smartphones. Both Samsung Galaxy S22 and the OnePlus 10 Pro arrive with premium specifications. We have already heard about a number of upgrades and improvements in the S22 as compared to its predecessor. Therefore, it won’t be easy for the OnePlus 10 Pro to beat the S22. Well, many of you must be curious about which phone is going to take the lead over the other. It would all be clear after our comparison of the Samsung S22 vs OnePlus 10 Pro. But before moving forward, we are going to take a look at the release dates of both phones.

Launch Dates:

Samsung S22:

The Samsung S22 series which includes a number of variants was launched in Feb 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro:

The OnePlus 10 Pro was rolled out exclusively in China in January 2022, while the global roll out was made in April.

Performance & Chipset:

When we talk about the performance of the two phones, there isn’t much difference between the OnePlus 10 Pro from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both of the smartphones are equipped with the same chipset and have 8GB of RAM as standard. You can anticipate top-notch performance from either phone because it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is predicted to be the highest performing SoC for Android phones this year.

To that end, the Galaxy S22 Ultra boasts a higher single-core Geekbench 5 score (1,240 as opposed to 995 for the OnePlus 10 Pro). The OnePlus 10 Pro, however, took the lead in Geekbench’s multi-core test, outperforming the S22 Ultra (3,392) with a score of 3,482. In graphics tests, the OnePlus 10 Pro performed better, achieving 61 frames per second compared to the S22 Ultra’s 57 fps in the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited benchmark.

Design:

For both Samsung and OnePlus, design has always remained a top priority, and they tend to follow a similar trajectory.

Samsung S22:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series resembles its predecessor, however, there are a few noticeable improvements. Once again, the Contour Cut camera housing is featured by Samsung, though the materials are much improved. Both the front and rear panels of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are made of Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. For a bit more edge hardness, Samsung also switched to Armor Aluminum frames. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has corners that are comparatively flatter, much like those on an iPhone. It makes the phone easier to hold. The bottom edge houses the USB-C connector and a speaker. On the right side of the device, Samsung includes a power button and a volume rocker with an aluminum finish.

OnePlus 10 Pro:

Samsung improved its materials, but OnePlus is taking a whole new path. The OnePlus 10 Pro takes a fresh approach, whereas Samsung’s most recent flagships are improved versions of their predecessors. A considerably larger unit that appears to melt into the aluminum frame replaces the customary corner-mounted camera setup. The camera module spans more than halfway across the smartphone. Furthermore, OnePlus has also offered Gorilla Glass Victus but only for display. On the other hand, the rear panel is made of Gorilla Glass 5, which is still very durable. Moreover, OnePlus divided the volume and power controls across the two sides while keeping the bottom speaker and USB-C connector. The power switch is located on the right side, while the volume rocker is located on the left.

Display:

OnePlus 10 Pro:

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 1440p Fluid AMOLED display with curved edges. The aspect ratio is 20:9, with a maximum resolution of 1,440*3,216 pixels. Furthermore, the phone features an LTPO 2.0 OLED panel. This technology enables the smartphone to fluctuate its refresh rate based on what is being viewed on the screen. It implies that it can go as low as 1Hz and can reach a maximum of 120Hz. On the sides, the bezels are nearly nonexistent, however, there is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Such remarkable features make it one of the best displays in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22:

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 has a somewhat smaller 6.1-inch AMOLED 2X display from Samsung that renders Full HD+ resolution (1,080*2,340 pixels). The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The standard Galaxy S22 has an LTPS display with the capability for variable refresh rates of 48-120Hz. The Galaxy S22’s LTPS display is significantly outperformed by the LTPO 2.0 panel in terms of power usage. Furthermore, the standard S22 offers 1,300 nits of brightness while the S22 Plus can reach a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits.

Android version:

Both Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the OnePlus 10 Pro run Android 12, which is the latest version of Android. However, as the Android 13 Tiramisu update isn’t far away so it’s obvious that both the companies would be offering the latest version of Android as soon as it’s launched. If you want to know more about the Android 13, click on the link below.

All You Need to Know About the Android 13 Tiramisu Update

Camera:

OnePlus 10 Pro:

Rear:

Even though OnePlus changed the camera’s design, Hasselblad is still around for another year. Each of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s cameras can capture images in full 10-bit color thanks to the Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad. The new 50 MP ultrawide camera would certainly make a difference. Although it’s not nearly as sharp as last year, it can still capture more of your surroundings. According to OnePlus, it automatically shoots at a 110-degree FOV (field of view), but you can change the perspective or experiment with Fisheye mode in the settings menu. The primary 48MP camera, a specially engineered Sony sensor only seen in OnePlus smartphones, is still the same. Lastly, there is an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom for more detailed images. You can record video at [email protected] fps.

Selfie:

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 32MP front camera with good colors and contrast. It is embedded in a punch-hole display. You can record video at [email protected] fps.

Samsung S22:

Rear: