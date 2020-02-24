Samsung Shuts Down Factory in South Korea Due to Coronavirus

The deadly disease, Coronavirus has taken lives of around 2,000 people throughout the world. Sadly, this disease has also affected the tech industry severely. Previously the biggest technology event, Mobile World Congress Barcelona, was cancelled as many companies backed out. Now we have come to know that Samsung has shut down the factory in South Korea that was working on Galaxy z Flip Phones. This smartphone plane is located at Gumi.

Samsung’s Factory in South Korea was Working on Galaxy Flip Device

This decision is taken after an employee from the same factory was infected with Coronavirus. It is the same factory where Galaxy Fold was made. Anyhow, this factory will remain shut till February 24, and no one will be able to access the floor where employees work will February 25. According to company these date can be changed in according to the conditions.

Al the employees from the factory who came in contact with the infected workers are placed in self-quarantine and are being tested with COVID-19 infection.

The overall smartphone production will not be too much affected as this factory contributing to small portion for its total smartphone production. However this disease as a whole has affected many businesses specially the tech ones who have witnessed a great loss in terms of revenue.

