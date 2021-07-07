Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite Alongside Flip3

Around a month before the Unpacked event of Galaxy Z Flip3, a lite version of the phone is also surfaced online. The first time we heard something about this phone was last year. Since now, we have heard very little about the phone. Due to the global chip shortage, it was assumed that the phone will not launch. However now, the Korea Herald sparks those rumours once again claiming that Samsung is readying a Lite model for the upcoming Unpacked event.

Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite Alongside the Z Flip3

We are sure that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 and Galaxy Watch 4. It is also saying that Galaxy Z Flip3 will get a solid price cut as compared to its predecessors. But it is interesting to get an entirely new and cheaper version of the model. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the alleged specs of the Lite model.

If we consider this report true, we might get the Lite version by the end of this year. But it is not possible for the company to bring it in around a month period. Also, Samsung has not disclosed any information about the model. So, it is better to wait and watch whether the lite version will actually launch.

