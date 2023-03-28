Samsung’s New Exynos 5300 5G Modem Offers Low Latency & More Power

The most recent version of 5G modems was just released by Samsung. The company’s new 4nm EUV-based new Exynos Modem 5300 is predicted to power the next Google Tensor chipset. The Tensor chip will most probably be installed in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The Exynos Modem 5300 is a highly anticipated product because Samsung did not include the most recent cellular modems in its most recent Exynos processors, unlike in previous years.
Compared to the Exynos Modem 5123, which was constructed using a 7nm EUV process, this cutting-edge 5G modem represents a major advancement. With its unmatched power efficiency, the Exynos Modem 5300 enables quicker and more effective 5G networks. It revolutionizes the telecommunications sector with astounding download speeds of up to 10Gbps and upload rates of up to 3.87Gbps.
Exynos 5300 Offers Low Latency & Supports FR1, FR2, EN-DC Technology
The Exynos 5300 provides extremely low latency and supports FR1, FR2, and EN-DC (E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connection) technology. Additionally, it supports 5G networks operating in Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes for mmWave and sub-6GHz. It also complies with the 3GPP’s 5G NR Release 16 standard, demonstrating remarkable performance and effectiveness.
Offers Download Speeds of up to 3Gbps:
Moreover, the Exynos 5300 LTE mode provides peak upload and download speeds of up to 422Mbps and 3Gbps, respectively. It is extremely adaptable and may be connected to a smartphone chipset via a PCIe connection. Samsung has not explicitly said if the Exynos Modem 5300 supports the Dual-SIM Dual-Active capability, despite the fact that it looks to be similar to the Snapdragon X70 Modem in the public record. Overall, the new 5G modem is a remarkable engineering achievement and a positive step forward for the communications sector.
