Samsung’s Repair Mode for Galaxy Phones protects personal data

In this age of countless and quick advancements, every company is trying to deliver its best to give comfort and ease to the users. As new technologies are entering the market, the competition is also increasing day by day. Samsung is adding a new Repair mode feature to Galaxy phones which will help in protecting personal data from technicians.

Whenever some problem occurs in the mobile set and we have to send it to a repair technician in the market to get it functional again, the first worry that hit us is that maybe the technician uses our personal information and data and practices it for any ethically wrong and illegal chores. For that, the major demand was to have a system in which they can lock their important information and personal data to keep it safe from people peeping in photos, videos, and financial information saved on the device.

Samsung’s Repair Mode

Samsung is adding a new feature named “Samsung’s Repair Mode” that will give great ease to the users and all their concerns will get addressed. This repair mode when turned on will protect all personal information in the device.

How to activate Samsung’s Repair Mode

Go to the settings and search for the repair mode under the Battery and Device care menu. When this mode will be selected, the device will reboot and stop access to the personal data. The people can then view just the default pre-installed apps in the repair mode.

When the user gets the mobile back, he can exit the Repair mode and he will be able to get access to his delicate documents and files. For this, the user has to reboot the device and unlock his device through the security pattern or personal finger recognition.

The feature will be made available to just the Galaxy mobiles starting from the S21 series in a few countries and later on will be added to other devices and will also penetrate other markets. The users will surely going to enjoy the feature and will make good use of it.

