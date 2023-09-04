Saying Goodbye to WordPad: Windows 12 will Not Come With This Service

Windows 12 will not come with Microsoft’s 28-year-old WordPad. Microsoft is currently working on Windows 12 which is most likely to launch sometime in the fall of 2024. It would be the first version of Windows to ship without WordPad.

WordPad has been in Windows for 28 years. Microsoft has stopped updating the app since Windows 7. The last big update to WordPad was released in October 2009 with Windows 7’s new Ribbon UI.

Microsoft has focused more on Notepad and Word in the past several years. As a result, WordPad has been an optional Windows feature since 2020. In an update to the support document, Microsoft announced that it will replace WordPad in a future release of the OS.

The company hasn’t revealed when WordPad will stop working in Windows. However, the support document references “a future release of Windows”. Most likely, Windows 12 will be the first window to be released without Wordpad.

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows,” Microsoft noted in the document. “We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt,” the company added.

WordPad is not as popular as NotePad or MS Word, but it has its fan following in the tech community.

WordPad is the only lightweight Microsoft app for writing notes with screenshots/images. It doesn’t require powerful hardware and works without connecting to the internet.

