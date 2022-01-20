Scientists Develop a Robot ‘iCub’ that Resembles the Famous Iron Man

An Italian company has designed a robot called ‘iCub’ that can fly like Marvel’s famous superhero ‘Iron Man.’ This robot can play a great part in rescue operations. The robot is invented by the engineers of IIT (Italian Institute of Technology) after 15 years of hard work. Furthermore, according to the details, the robot is currently in the prototype stage.

Specifications of the iCub:

iCub is just 3.4 feet tall and has a very low weight. It is equipped with small jet engines mounted on both arms that allow it to fly as fast as required, to reach its destination faster. The special algorithm allows the i-Cub to be appropriately balanced in all stages, from takeoff to landing. It is also equipped with sensors to find people buried in the debris prior to an accident. In addition to that, because of its small size, it can reach places that are quite difficult for rescue workers and drones to reach.

Its face resembles a child and it can walk on two legs in addition to all four arms and legs. The hands of the I-Cub are tough with palms composed of layers of soft material so that when it catches any delicate thing, it does not break with the force of its palms.

It also encompasses very powerful cameras in its eyes that enable it to see far into the distance. During any operation, it is in constant radio contact with its operator, which observes all its progress, so that its direction and speed can be changed.

ICub can be a key in any natural disaster:

In addition to the hands, the whole body of the iCub is also covered with ‘skin’ which can feel the surrounding environment in a number of different ways. Illustrating the importance of iCube, IIT claims that about 300 natural disasters occur around the world every year which take 90,000 lives and affect 160 million people. Therefore, it is very important to develop such a robot that can prove beneficial in such circumstances.

