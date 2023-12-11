SCO Emerges as Top Performer in PTA’s QoS Survey, Setting New Standards in Mobile Network Services

In a recent Independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey conducted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) across seven cities in Gilgit Baltistan during the third quarter of 2023 (July to September), SCO (Special Communications Organization) has reaffirmed its position as the region’s fastest 3G/4G network provider.

The survey aimed to evaluate and rank Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) based on specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in crucial service categories: Mobile Network Coverage, Mobile Broadband Service, and Voice Service. SCO’s exceptional performance in these areas solidifies its status as a beacon of excellence in the dynamic landscape of mobile network services.

In terms of Mobile Network Coverage, SCO demonstrated full compliance in both 4G and 3G technologies across all surveyed cities. This remarkable performance underscores SCO’s commitment to providing consistent and reliable network coverage, ensuring seamless connectivity for users.

In the realm of Mobile Broadband Service, SCO showcased dominance by recording the highest throughput in 4G/LTE networks across all surveyed cities.

When it comes to Voice Service, SCO’s excellence stood out with the highest compliance among all operators, boasting 49 compliant Voice QoS KPIs. Ufone and Telenor closely followed, tied for the second position, while ZonG secured third place, and Jazz followed suit.

SCO’s consistent excellence across Network Coverage and Mobile Broadband Service reflects its commitment to providing top-notch services. In Voice Service, they maintained their lead, with Telenor and Ufone in close pursuit.

Notably, while private telcos primarily focus on revenue generation in main cities, SCO, being a government entity, aims to provide advanced telecom services on a non-profit basis in both served and underserved areas. Beyond service provision, SCO actively engages in social welfare programs for the region, supporting initiatives like incubation centers fostering entrepreneurship, establishment of Software Parks, and Free Lancing Hubs empowering the youth economically.

Commenting on the Results, DG SCO Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, expressed, “We are immensely proud of SCO’s consistent excellence in delivering top-tier mobile network services. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to providing reliable, fast, and high-quality services to our consumers across the region.”

SCO’s outstanding performance in the QoS survey reiterates its dedication to setting industry benchmarks in reliability, excellence, and consumer satisfaction.

