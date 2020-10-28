SCO’s unique offer on Super Cards and Data Package

Press Release Last Updated: Oct 28, 2020
Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest telecom network of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), in line with its mission to provide state of the art services at affordable prices, brings more resources and peace of mind on Super Cards and Data Package. No need to run out of Internet and other network minutes and to load another card before the month ends, just load or subscribe and enjoy all resources at an amazing price.

Revised SCO Super Card and SCOM Data Packages are:

  1. SCO Super Cards
Name of CardPrice (Rs)New ResourcesValidity
Super Card Gold5505,000 Mb Data + Unlimited Facebook (5GB)30 Days
3,000 Onnet Minutes
5,000 SMS
200 Offnet Minutes
Mini Super Card3001,000 Mb Data15 Days
800 Onnet Minutes
2,000 SMS
70 Offnet Minutes

 

  1. SCOM Data Package
NamePrice (Rs)New  DataValidity
Monthly Pack3005,000 Mb30 Days

Being the leader of digital transformation in AJ&K and GB, SCO is always a step ahead to bring the most exciting offers with true convenience and flexibility for its subscribers.

