SCO’s unique offer on Super Cards and Data Package





Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest telecom network of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), in line with its mission to provide state of the art services at affordable prices, brings more resources and peace of mind on Super Cards and Data Package. No need to run out of Internet and other network minutes and to load another card before the month ends, just load or subscribe and enjoy all resources at an amazing price.

Revised SCO Super Card and SCOM Data Packages are:

SCO Super Cards

Name of Card Price (Rs) New Resources Validity Super Card Gold 550 5,000 Mb Data + Unlimited Facebook (5GB) 30 Days 3,000 Onnet Minutes 5,000 SMS 200 Offnet Minutes Mini Super Card 300 1,000 Mb Data 15 Days 800 Onnet Minutes 2,000 SMS 70 Offnet Minutes

SCOM Data Package

Name Price (Rs) New Data Validity Monthly Pack 300 5,000 Mb 30 Days

Being the leader of digital transformation in AJ&K and GB, SCO is always a step ahead to bring the most exciting offers with true convenience and flexibility for its subscribers.