Shaheen Afridi’s Record Spurs Social Media Trolling of Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer turned commentator, found himself at the center of social media trolling following Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s remarkable achievement in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Afridi, a left-arm pacer, delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 3-23 in nine overs. His quick dismissal of Tanzid Hasan in the first over marked his 100th wicket in ODI cricket, breaking Mitchell Starc’s previous record. He accomplished this milestone in just 51 games, two fewer than Starc.

Shastri’s earlier comments about Shaheen Afridi became a focal point of criticism in the wake of this achievement. He had previously remarked on an Indian sports channel that Afridi should not be compared to the legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram. Shastri stated, “Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He’s a good bowler, but there’s no need to overhype him. When he’s just good enough, there’s no need to forcefully say he’s an unbelievable bowler.”

Shaheen Afridi soars high yet again with another feat to his name 🦅#CWC23 | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/DVkcUQ7eVQ — ICC (@ICC) October 31, 2023

Netizens had diverse reactions to Shaheen Afridi’s exceptional performance against Bangladesh. Some highlighted his top wicket-taker status in the World Cup, while others emphasized his record-breaking achievement as the fastest to reach 100 ODI wickets.

It’s worth noting that former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez had previously responded to Ravi Shastri’s comments about Shaheen Afridi after Afridi’s impressive five-wicket haul against Australia. Hafeez stated, “Shaheen’s performance is a direct response to those comments made by someone sitting elsewhere. Shaheen Afridi should not be compared to anyone. He knows how to perform, and he made a significant impact, giving Pakistan hope for victory when the ball was being hit all over the park during the Australia match.”

Here are some of the best responses:

I think Ravi Shastri's words were enough to get Shaheen Afridi form back. Thank you Shastri.#ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/NC8vKHVwqM — Matthew Perry tweets (@MPtweets4) October 31, 2023

Shaheen Afridi since Ravi Shastri called him an ordinary bowler has taken 11 wickets in 32 overs. — Shaigan🇵🇸 (@idcstfuall) October 31, 2023

