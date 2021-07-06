For the past couple of years, we have witnessed immense smartphone penetration in the Pakistani market. There is strong competition going on between a number of smartphone brands. realme is one of these major brands which has seen impressive growth in recent times. Therefore, in order to further explain the company’s roadmap in Pakistan, realme hosted the first-ever meeting of their regional marketing director Sherry Dong with renowned personalities from the technology and lifestyle media including Phoneworld.

Sherry Dong Discusses Realme’s Roadmap in Pakistan with Phoneworld

Sherry Dong (Regional Director):

Before moving forward I would like to introduce you to Sherry Dong who is the regional marketing director of realme. She manages the branding and marketing of realme across Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Latin America.

Purpose of the Meeting:

The meeting aimed at exchanging ideas around Pakistan’s mobile industry, realme’s identity as a brand, its roadmap in Pakistan, future products, and upcoming technology.

These attributes will be discussed one by one:

realme as a Brand:

realme is generally regarded as a favorite brand for the young generation. The company is the democratizer of technology amongst the Gen-Zers with affordable, high tech, and elegant phones to cater to the demands of the modern world. Furthermore, it is the world’s 7th largest smartphone vendor and has a total user base of over 85 million users. Pakistan has remained a well-tapped market for realme and pays special focus as it is one of the top four countries in South Asia for the brand.

realme’s products & factory:

It has remained the tradition of realme to render high-end smartphones with futuristic technology at an affordable range.

Some latest high-end smartphones:

A remarkable example of realme’s high-end products is the newly launched realme Narzo 30-a gaming powerhouse that is available at a very affordable price range.

The advent of local assembly causing price drops:

realme also intends to launch a local assembly line for their products, thus rendering the top-notch technology at a budget price. One of the prototypes of the local assembly is the new realme C21 that has seen a price drop of around PKR 5,000/-.

Sneek-Peek at Realme GT Neo 5G (Flagship killer):

During the meet-up, another astonishing thing was the appearance of realme GT Neo which is an affordable 5G flagship killer. The advent of the local assembly lines will play a vital role in creating job opportunities and will be developing the local economy.

Advancement in AloT:

realme intends to bring products to more key consumer electronics categories. Furthermore, it aims to offer a more comprehensive advanced experience for the young generation with its Artificial intelligence of Things (AIoT) ambition. The new ‘1+5+T’ strategy is an advancement from the former’1+4+N’ strategy and further expands realme’s AloT ecosystem and product portfolio.

Popularizer of 5G:

realme continues to be a ‘popularizer of 5G’ by building a diverse portfolio of affordable 5G products. According to Counterpoint Research, the brand was named as the fastest-growing player in global 5G smartphone sales with a staggering 3465% YoY growth in Q1 2021.

E-Commerce partner of realme:

In Pakistan, realme is closely linked with Daraz.pk as the e-commerce partner for smartphones, and a lot of products, which has proven to be pretty successful. The young generation is more prone to online buying, therefore the brand wants to capture that market segment by offering convenience to the end-consumers.

Laptops and Tablets to be launched in the near future:

During the meeting, another important announcement was made according to which realme’s laptops and tablets will soon be launched in Pakistan.

Increased engagement and future insights:

After building a strong network in Pakistan, realme engages with their fans through their Instagram photography account @shotonrealme_pakistan while running surprise campaigns to keep them energized as well. Conclusively, this meetup was also unique to connect with the community and to impart insights into the brand’s future globally and particularly in Pakistan.

