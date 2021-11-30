Shocking: Jack Dorsey Resigns From Twitter as CEO

Social media is flooded with shocking news regarding the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the CEO. He announced this news himself via a tweet sharing an email of his resignation. Now, the former CTO Parag Agarwal will take over as CEO effective immediately.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

In the email, he revealed that he has worked with the company for a period of 16 years and has reached this prestigious seat where he has a lot of responsibilities to look after. He also listed the reason behind leaving the post and also highlighted that it is his choice and is not burdened by anyone.

Regarding the appointment of new CEO Parag Agarwal, Jack Dorsey said that:

“He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep.”

Bret Taylor has now been appointed the Chair of Twitter’s board of executives. On the other hand, Jack Dorsey will remain on the Twitter board till May 2022 in order to help others with the transition.

“I believe it’s critical a company can stand on its own, free of its founder’s influence or direction”

No doubt, the news is quite shocking and through the email, we cannot find any valid reason behind this move. We will let you know if we come to know something more about his decision.

Stay Tuned!

Also Read: Twitter Suspended CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account by Mistake