Messaging app Signal is looking to hire more staff. After a controversial change in rival WhatsApp’s privacy terms, Signal has seen “unprecedented” growth and now it is increasing its capacity as it seeks to bolster the service and support the infrastructure. This news is revealed by the head of controlling foundation of Signal.

Brian Acton, co-founder of the Signal Foundation (who co-founded WhatsApp before selling it to Facebook) declined to give equivalent data for Signal. But he said that the expansion in recent days had been “vertical”.

Signal is Increasing the Capacity

Acton said, “We’ve seen unprecedented growth this past week, It’s safe to say that because of this record growth, we’re even more interested in finding talented people.”

He further added that the Signal was continuously working to bring improvements in its video and group chat functions in order it to compete better with WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and other conferencing apps that have become vital to day-to-day life over the past year.

Over the past seven days, Signal was downloaded by 17.8 million users while WhatsApp was downloaded by 10.6 million users during the same period. WhatsApp saw a 17 percent decline in these seven days.

Along with another encrypted messaging app, Telegram and Signal has been the main beneficiary of online outrage across the globe. Furthermore, Elon Musk also suggested his followers to use the signal messaging app.

A few days ago, Signal wrote on the Twitter account that “It’s understandable that people want to invest in Signal’s record growth, but this isn’t us. We’re an independent 501c3 and our only investment is in your privacy.”

