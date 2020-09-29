Sir David Attenborough is an English broadcaster and natural historian. He is famous for writing and presenting, in association with the BBC Natural History Unit, the 9 natural history documentaries forming the Life collection that mutually constitutes a comprehensive survey of animal and plant life on the planet. Sir Attenborough made his debut on popular social media app Instagram with a video. He immediately became a hit amongst excited followers as they reposted his video on their personal feed.

Sir Attenborough Breaks the Previous Record of Reaching 1M Intsa Followers in Quickest Time

While the duration of the video clip was just a minute and thirteen seconds, it was sufficient to break the internet records within hours. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Sir David Attenborough reached one million followers on Instagram in just 4 hours and 44 minutes thus breaking the previous record held by Jennifer Anniston’s who reached a million followers in just 5 hours and 16 minutes.

In his video clip which has been viewed 17 million times, Attenborough says,

I am making this move and exploring this new way of communication to me because, as we all know, the world is in trouble…Over the next few weeks, I’ll be recording messages to explain what the problems are and how we can deal with them.

Right now, Attenborough has nearly 5 million followers, a number that will certainly continue to grow as he continues to use his account for propagating vital stories and sharing more information related to climate change.

