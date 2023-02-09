Skype Insider App Runs Faster on Apple Silicon Macs

Advertisement

Almost three years back, Apple announced the transition of Intel based Macs to its own Apple Silicon Chips which are more swift. However, while the transition has taken place there are some apps that have not been updated so they are not able to take full advantage of M1 and M2 Chips. Now a new app is going to join the list of updated apps since Microsoft is working on a Skype Insider App for Apple Silicon Macs.

According to a leaker, Petri, Microsoft has started testing a new version of the Skype for macOS app that adds support for the Apple Silicon platform. The company has revealed that after this update is completed, the app will run three times faster on Macs powered by the M1 and M2 chips.

While announcing the update, Microsoft said:

“Say goodbye to sluggish and slow call experiences, and hello to lightning-fast performance with crystal-clear audio and video quality. the new app delivers “faster and more reliable call connections” for users with Apple Silicon Macs.”

Skype owned Microsoft also shared a video showing that the time to load chat will ne reduced from 200ms to 70 ms on M1 Macs.

Skype's optimized performance for the Apple Silicon M1 chip is designed to provide an unparalleled experience, delivering maximum performance and reliability. With this native Apple M1 support, Skype delivers faster and more reliable call connections, so you can stay connected with the people who matter most to you.

The apps running on Apple Silicon will take will use less power of device, resulting in longer battery life.

While Skype was forgotten for a long time, in 2021, Microsoft revived it and redesigned it with new features such as built-in translation that works in real time during calls. Skype with support to Apple Silicon Macs can be downloaded through the app’s website.

