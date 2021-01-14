Snapchat has announced that it is going to delete the Trump’s account permanently. The company announced it on Wednesday. Last week, Snap suspended his account after he incited a pro-Trump mob to attack the US Capitol. But now the company has decided to delete the Trump’s account on permanent basis.

The Snapchat’s spokesman wrote in email that, “Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community,”

Snapchat to Delete Trump’s Account Officially

“In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account.”

The company further said that the Trump attempted dozens of times to violate the policies of Snapchat. The Snap had also sent warnings to his team and highlighted the content that violated the rules. The company has confirmed it that it will officially ban the trump’s account on January 20th.

Show Some Love! <3



Note: “Snapchat has been able to avoid most of the regulatory and industry pressure around misinformation, in part because it has stricter standards around the way it polices content.”

Snapchat is smaller platform as compared to Facebook and Google but no one can deny the fact that its architecture has proven to be effective both in limiting misinformation at scale and preventing bad actors. The app always struggle to avoid the spreading of any kind of misinformation and violence.

Recommended Reading: Snapchat Officially Launched Spotlight Feature to Take on Tiktok