Snapchat Web Launches To Let Users Bring Snaps To PCs

Snap launched its premium subscription almost two weeks ago to offer users exclusive features. Recently, we have come to know that Snap has launched Snapchat For Web. The company is planning to bring all its features to the desktop version of the app, Snapchat Web.

Advertisement

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Snapchat Web

Snapchat for Web will let users send snaps and chat with friends via video calls, all from their desktops. The point worth mentioning here is that Snapchat for Web will be available to Snapchat+ subscribers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand initially. After that, the company will roll out Snapchat for Web to Snapchat+ subscribers in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. There had been no official words regarding the global rollout of the desktop version yet.

Snapchat for Web will let you send messages and snaps, and also chat via video and regular calls on your Pcs. It will also allow users to take advantage of messaging features available on mobile, including chat reactions. According to the latest reports, the web version will not boast all the features like the regular app initially. However, the company has plans to bring all those features to the web version in the future. Snap says it plans to bring its Lenses feature to video calls in the future.

How To Access It?

In order to access the Web version, follow the steps written below:

Head to web.snapchat.com

Log in with your Snapchat username and password.

Complete two-step verification on your phone.

Here you Go! Once you will open Snap Web, you can continue your conversations from where you left them on mobile. Your Bitmoji will appear in chats with a laptop to indicate to others that you’re accessing the chat via the Web when you will be using Snapchat via a desktop. In addition to all that, the web experience will also include a privacy screen that hides the Snapchat window if you click away for another task. The company revealed that Snap Web will prevent people from taking screenshots.

A Snap spokesperson stated that:

“With so many in our community spending more time online, whether it is for remote learning or working, streaming or just plain browsing – we saw a huge opportunity to make it easier for our community to stay connected throughout their day, and we cannot wait to bring our favorite fundamental Snapchat capabilities to the web.”

The social media platform, Snap has been looking to compete with other social media apps that are accessible through the desktop that’s why they have launched the Web version and Snapchat+.

If you want to know more about the premium Snapchat subscription then click here.