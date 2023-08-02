Last year in October, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This year, the company is not going to launch a new chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC is expected to launch sometime in late 2024. While we’re still many months away, a well-known leaker has revealed the configuration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The chipset will be based on TSMC’s new 3nm process node. Here are the details.

Digital Chat Station has revealed key details about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. According to the tipster, the chipset will have two Phoenix cores and six Phoenix M cores. Phoenix cores are a new generation of ARM-based CPU cores designed by Nuvia. However, the company has licensed its technology to Qualcomm, so the cores may be given a different name.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Configuration Revealed, Feature Phoenix Cores

The tipster also claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be manufactured on TSMC’s N3E process. This is the second iteration of TSMC’s 3nm process node. This means more chips will be produced correctly, reducing production costs. Apple’s A17 chip is also rumoured to be made on the 3nm process by TSMC.

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is still based on the 4nm process. However, it will offer a major boost in performance without sacrificing efficiency. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will also deliver a significant performance leap.

As soon as the company launched the new chipset, different companies started announcing their phones with that chipset. We will get more details about it in the near future.

