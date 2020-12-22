Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) have joined hand to establish software technology parks in nine districts of KP. In this regard, PSEB and KPITB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a wide range of collaboration for the promotion of information and communication technology in the province.

According to the signed MoU, the software technology parks will be established in nine districts of the province including Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Kohat and South Waziristan.

KPITB to setup Software Parks in Nine KP Districts

In the next phase, the government will establish more software technology parks in other districts of the province. A ceremony was held in this regard in chief minister secretariat office. Moreover, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was the chief guest.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq, Adviser to Chief Minister Ziaullah Bangash, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash and relevant officials.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said,

The promotion of IT sector in the province as one of the top priority areas of government. The government is making concerted efforts to extend maximum facilitation to people, provide employment opportunities to youth, ensure transparency in government business and enhance the capacity of government departments through effective use of information technology.

He considered this MoU between PSEB and KPITB an important development. According to him, this collaboration will act as a milestone to promote information and communication technology industry and the digital economy in the province.

According to the MoU, PSEB will assist KPITB for sustainable growth in the information technology industry and in developing the capacity of local entrepreneurs and freelancers in the province.

Similarly, both the bodies will work together for enhancing linkages between academia and the information technology industry. The PSEB will assist the marketing and promotion of information technology industry of the province internationally through events and virtual meeting with Pakistani embassies, consulate and international companies.

Moreover, it will work with KPITB to provide marketing and promotional opportunities to information technology industry of the province at the national level as well.

Source: Dawn News