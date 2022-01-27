Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has announced the launch of the country’s first digital city — Pakistan Digital City at Expo 2020 Dubai. This digital city will help to accelerate digital transformation and promote information technology in the country.

Pakistan’s first digital city is close to the Islamabad capital territory and to the new International Airport of Islamabad. The latest digital initiative of the KPK government is offering exemption from custom duties, taxes, and general sales tax for 10 years.

Pakistan Digital City Launched at Expo 2020 Dubai

The KPK Board of Investment and Trade (KPK BoIT) signed four MoUs on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai. Earlier, the KPK government signed 44 deals worth $8 billion at the Investment Conference in Dubai. These deals will transform the province into an investment and trade hub in the region.

Atif Khan, provincial minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science and Technology considers KPK as one of the largest regions of the nation. He is also hopeful to make the region a global business and investment hub by building a sustainable and easy to use digital infrastructure. It will also help in reducing the red tape and lengthy procedures to enable a smart ecosystem.

According to Ali Mahmoud, managing director of KPK IT Board, it will enable a systematic digital transformation in the province. The advanced information and communication technologies will create jobs, connectivity, empowerment, and inclusive economic growth.

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO of KPK BOIT, said the provincial government is working tirelessly to build a comprehensive ecosystem within the country to encourage businesses and investors to move to the country.

Source: Khaleej Times