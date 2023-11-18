Sony Officially Announces “The Last of Us” Part II Remastered For PS5

A few days back, a bunch of leaks regarding “The Last Of US” Part II Remastered surfaced online. Recently, Naughty Dog officially announced the upcoming game version for PS5. According to the latest reports, the game will be released on 19th January 2024. The leaks also unveiled some new modes coming to the highly anticipated game. Let’s dig into it.

The Last Of Us Part II Remastered is Coming To PS5 in January

According to the leaks, the most prominent addition to the game will be a “roguelike survival mode” called No Return. Naughty Dog’s Jonathon Dornbush stated in the announcement blog post:

“It is basically designed to allow players prove their mettle in randomized encounters and experience combat in a fresh experience. You’ll be able to play as some new characters and work through “various stealth and combat encounters that will pit you against a range of enemies, with unique twists that can add new, unexpected factors to any given encounter.”

If we talk about the technical improvements, the game will offer: A native 4K output in fidelity mode

1440p upscaled to 4K when in performance mode

An option to unlock framerate if your TV supports VRR

Improved loading times

DualSense features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

All players can also enjoy a new guitar free-play mode with unlockable instruments. Moreover, there will be the ability to experience new incomplete levels that were cut from the original game. There will be developer commentary for the cut levels and a speed run mode as well.

You can upgrade to the digital Remastered version for $10 if you already have The Last of Us Part II on PS4. Moreover, you can also get saves from the original to Remastered. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Are you guys excited for the upcoming version? Do share with us in the comment section.