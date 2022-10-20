Sony Teases GTA 6 reveal and fans are not happy

With clues at a contemporary Vice City setting, Sony may have hinted at a GTA 6 announcement next week. Because no one is even sure when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released, it is the most anticipated video game release.

GTA fans and industry insiders have been chowing down on leaks, speculations, and hypotheses regarding the sixth game’s potential gameplay and release date for years. Fans believe they may have received the greatest indication yet as to when further information will be released, despite the fact that there is still no official confirmation of the status of GTA 6.

On October 18, SONY posted a TikTok showing the “most iconic intro songs on your PS2” with the GTA San Andreas intro screen

One commenter, however, requested an introduction to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the game that came before San Andreas. Sony’s cryptic response, “20th anniversary is coming up too,” sparked hysterical rumours among the GTA 6 community.

It would make sense for an announcement to be made on October 29, the 20th anniversary of the release of the original GTA: Vice City, given the reports that GTA 6 would transport gamers back to Vice City.

The future of the Grand Theft Auto series is still unknown, but many fans are hoping that those eye emojis indicate that Sony is aware of something we are not.