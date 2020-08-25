Spotify, streaming service keeps on launching new features on and off but from the last some months company is extremely aggressive in providing users with great features. Recently the company has come up with amazing features named Daily sport. Daily sport is a new playlist that offers access to a mux of quick sports commentary and personalities while offering personalized music recommendations. Spotify launches Daily Sports curated playlists.

Daily Sports curated playlists- The new Feature Launched

Right now this Daily Sport playlist is only available in the United States however if It gets successful, Spotify will be launching the same throughout the globe. This feature will join two other missed media playlists named ‘Your Daily Drive’ and ‘Daily Wellness’.

The new playlist launched provides great music along with sports news and commentary. Users will also be able to enjoy their favorite tunes.

Daily Sports feature is developed by the experts in Spotify by using unique algorithms and exclusive content including from audio intros from Bill Simmons.

The newly launched daily sports include segments from Sports News Minute with Larry Brown, ESPN Daily, The Lead, and many more. This feature is available for both Free and Premium users on Android, iOS, and desktop.

