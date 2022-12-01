Spotify Releases Annual Wrapped Feature For Music Fans

Today, I am going to share a very interesting piece of news for music lovers. Finally, the special time of year has arrived when Spotify releases its annual Wrapped feature. All music fans know that every year, the company makes a recap of your listening habits in a fun module. However, 2022 has some new fun ways to share your musical journey with your friends. In years gone by, the Wrapped feature has included things like fun movies, card games, and audio auras. However, this year, Spotify has upped its game with things like listening personalities and analysis of your daily listening habits as well.

What’s New In the 2022 Wrapped Feature?

If you’ve seen Spotify Wrapped in years past, you’ll notice two new cards in 2022:

Your Listening Personality

Audio Day

Both new sections give you an even more personalized glimpse into your listening habits and how you consume the music that you love. In addition to that, listening Personalities include titles like “The Replayer,” “The Specialist,” “The Adventurer,” “The Funclubber,” and 12 more. Furthermore, Audio Day now shows you exactly how your listening habits evolve throughout a 24-hour period.

No doubt, each section of your 2022 Wrapped module is just awesome. It has a share button at the bottom that lets you publish your stats to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and more. Even though, when the carousel of information and stats is over, you can access multiple cards to share on whatever social media platform you prefer. Once you’ve finished your 2022 Wrapped experience, you can access your Top Songs 2022 module as well. Let me tell you that it’s a special playlist that’s presented by Samsung. So, if you’re on the free version of Spotify, you can only listen to previews from the list itself, but the whole songs will be available in shuffle mode.

The point worth mentioning here is that 2022 Wrapped is only available on the mobile version of Spotify (iOS/Android). However, there are desktop and browser versions of the app for Mac, Windows, and Linux, but 2022 Wrapped won’t show up there.

Also Read: Redmi A1+ Giveaway – Test Your Knowledge & Win! – PhoneWorld