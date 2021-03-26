Spotify has entered several markets and with time became too much popular in global markets as well. Keeping in view the growing popularity, the app has decided to make users’ experiences better than before. The company has launched the much-asked redesign for its desktop and web version which will make users’ experience the same as that of their updated mobile version. Spotify Update for desktop has made the platform more customized for desktop users.

Spotify Update for desktop makes Platform more Customized

The new update has brought many changes such as a cleaner home page, decluttered sidebar, and filters to help sort your library. While these changes are minors ones, the major ones include new playlist tools and a download button that lets you download music and podcasts to be played without the internet.

As most of the Spotify users were desktop ones, the company decided to give attention to the web and desktop. Due to this decision, Spotify has newfound recognition of its non-mobile apps. While telling about the new addition, Spotify said:

“We believe in the future of both platforms. we want to make sure it can continue to serve the needs of our users now and in the future.”

If you are among the calm, clean, and composed people, this update will work pretty well for you. A user can create a playlist by using an integrated search bar to look up music and podcasts. A user can write a description to better express himself, upload images and add new songs to the playlist through the drag and drop method.

All these features are quite advanced, so desktop users are surely going to enjoy customization while working in the office and listening to their favourite music at the back.

