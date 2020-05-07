Spotify has started testing the video podcasts in its app with two YouTube stars: Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, hosts of Zane and Heath. The feature will be available globally which is going to allow the creators to upload their recorded video footage to the app.

The users can watch it only once they tap to press play and see the video footage at the bottom of their screen. They can tap it to watch it on the full screen.

Spotify Video Podcasts: Soon to Appear in the App

A Spotify spokesperson said:

At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have any further news to share at this time.”

It is just an initial test, so the feature will likely come to more podcasts in the future, and “fast.”

According to the Verge “It’ll be particularly helpful for programs from The Ringer, a network Spotify acquired earlier this year, because the team already uploads shows like The Rewatchables to YouTube. Videos will sync with the audio feed and keep playing even if listeners lock their phones, and ad spots will still play but with the video showing up as a single, static shot. These videos will also only be uploaded in the language podcasters record, so Spotify won’t be translating them for a global audience.”

