Finally, Google has decided to bring its cloud gaming service Stadia to iOS, with its public testing to start rolling out in the coming weeks. At the moment, the search giant is bringing Stadia to iOS as a Web app. The new move comes over a year after Google Stadia hit Google Play for Android devices. For readers information, the service has just completed one year since the official launch.

Stadia is Coming to iOS

The Stadia app will be available as a Progressive Web app (PWA) that will run through any Web browser. Google shared the news of Stadia’s first phase of iOS support in a tweet. Going for the Web app route also indicates that it may not offer an experience that has been provided to Android users.

As you might have heard, the first phase of iOS support is coming to Stadia! Stay tuned for more to come. https://t.co/RECHwxl5Iz pic.twitter.com/Yj8bFaAG3R — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 19, 2020

It seems Google wants to beat Microsoft to the punch with public testing of its version in the coming weeks as Nvidia has also made the availability of beta web app version of its GeForce Now cloud gaming service on iOS.

“Google is also using its one-year anniversary as an opportunity to tout fresh Stadia statistics. The company won’t yet reveal how many people have signed up for Stadia or subscribed to its Pro service,” according to The Verge.

The tech giant has decided to go with the Web app months after Apple refused to allow the release of a native Stadia app.

Recommended Reading: YouTube Premium Subscribers are Getting Free Stadia Gaming Kits