YouTube Premium Subscribers are Getting Free Stadia Gaming Kits
Another Google promotion is on its way! To grab the attention of the gamers and to promote the gaming service stadia, Google is giving $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free to YouTube Premium subscribers.
The Premier Edition of Google Stadia includes one Stadia controller in addition to a Chromecast Ultra. Unfortunately, Chromecast Ultra included in this package is the older model, so do not expect the recently-released Chromecast with Google TV. According to Google, the new Chromecast with Google TV is not going to support the cloud gaming service until the first half of 2021.
However, it is important to note that new subscribers are not eligible to redeem this offer. So, if you are planning to subscribe to YouTube Premium now just to avail this offer, then drop the idea.
: To qualify for the free version of Stadia Premiere Edition, you must have an active paid YouTube Premium subscription as of Nov. 6; be aged 18 or older and living in the US, and create by Nov. 29 a Stadia Pro account using the same Google account as your YouTube account — or have such an account already (or have had one in the past, including from a trial of Stadia Pro)”, according to cnet.
Note: The offer is currently live in the United States, and will soon expand to Canada and other countries.
