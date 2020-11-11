YouTube Premium Subscribers are Getting Free Stadia Gaming Kits





Another Google promotion is on its way! To grab the attention of the gamers and to promote the gaming service stadia, Google is giving $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The Premier Edition of Google Stadia includes one Stadia controller in addition to a Chromecast Ultra. Unfortunately, Chromecast Ultra included in this package is the older model, so do not expect the recently-released Chromecast with Google TV. According to Google, the new Chromecast with Google TV is not going to support the cloud gaming service until the first half of 2021.

