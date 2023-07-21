Standard Chartered announces the launch of Women In Tech Cohort 5

Standard Chartered, in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Ltd., announces the launch of the 5th cohort of its Women in Tech (WiT) programme in Pakistan.

A flagship programme of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion, WiT is designed to help address gender disparity in entrepreneurship. Through this programme, the Bank supports female-led enterprises via capacity building through business management training and mentoring, provided by its award-winning accelerator programme.

In Pakistan, this initiative was launched in 2019, has appealed to over 1200 female-led enterprises, with 88 female founders participating in the bank’s accelerator programme. Once graduating from the accelerator programme and on final pitches, 26 of these enterprises have also received seed funding.

Commenting on this occasion Mr. Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan said,

“There is an increased focus on the role banks play in supporting the growth of small businesses, and furthering financial inclusion and education. In line with the Government agenda, WiT is Standard Chartered’s effort in supporting female-led enterprises upscale through technology. Curated with the objectives of removing barriers, providing opportunities and furthering financial inclusion for women in Pakistan, over the last four years this programme has surfaced to be a great platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. This initiative further builds Standard Chartered’s focus on increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance and supporting adolescent girls and women through capacity building, encapsulating our Futuremakers community strategy of enabling the next generation to learn, earn and grow.”

Partnering with INNOVentures Global, the Standard Chartered Women in Tech programme aims to promote the economic and social development of women in Pakistan through innovation or technology led entrepreneurship. The programme is aimed at helping identify and grow female led businesses by bringing their unique business ideas to the market whilst celebrating women in Pakistan.

The WiT Incubators/accelerators by Standard Chartered, were first launched in October 2014 by Standard Chartered Americas as a local community project. The programme is now active in thirteen countries and as of April 2023 this programme has reached more than 3200 female entrepreneurs globally.

