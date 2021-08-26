Standard Chartered announces #SCWomenInTech 2021 Winners

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan, in partnership with INNOVentures Global (Pvt.) Limited, announces the top seven winners of the #SCWomenInTech Programme 2021. Standard Chartered Women in Tech (WiT) support female-led entrepreneurial teams with business management training, mentoring and seed funding. These accelerators were designed to help address gender disparity in the technology sector and to use technology to tackle social challenges faced by communities. They are an important part of our entrepreneurship offering within Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, our global initiative to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion.

Today’s event saw the announcement of the seven women led teams shortlisted from over 350 applicants, win PKR 1,500,000 each, in seed grants for their businesses.

The seven teams were selected from a pool of the top 25 teams previously shortlisted and went through the #SCWomenInTech programme for three months where they were offered coaching, mentoring and business management skills to grow their businesses to the next level.

The seven winning companies for 2021 are:

Civixa – A startup seeking to automate the process of classifying objects and developing algorithms for easy use in artificial intelligence applications

Out Class – An online platform to disrupt the Pakistani tuition market through high quality teaching and delivery.

Storytellers Club – A traditional venture providing co- and extra-curricular storytelling and play for kids aged 2-10 seeking to establish an online presence post-COVID19.

Abey Khao – An innovative venture that provides economic opportunity to the deaf by starting foodcarts that sell through sign language now seeking to build a digital ordering system.

Cheezain Etc. – An eCommerce store and one-stop shop for trendy home accessories.

MediQ – A digital health app that provides access to online consultations as well as other related services now seeking to scale.

SLOSH AI – A software tool that automates the reading and diagnosis from chest x-rays for radiographers and other service providers.

The awardees will be supported with extended mentoring and milestone-based disbursement of the winnings for a period of 9 months.

Speaking at the event Ms. Khadija Hashimi, Head, CABM, AME & Country Head, Pakistan mentioned, “At Standard Chartered, we aim to focus on global societal issues where we can play a role and make a difference. Social and economic inequality limits individuals and collective potential, stifles growth and can create social disharmony. Fostering inclusion through active participation in the market economy increases access to opportunity as well as economic growth. Women have the potential to play a very important role in economic growth and we see, irrespective of industries and sectors, women are breaking barriers in every field – driving social and economic inclusion for communities. We believe, our SCWomenInTech programme has great power to pull other women forward to realise their dreams and their aspirations.

This directly aligns with the Bank’s purpose to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity and reinforces that we are Here for good.”

Standard Chartered launched Women in Tech in Pakistan in March 2019. Since its launch in Pakistan 70 businesses have gone through extensive training, coaching and mentoring sessions. This programme aims to promote the economic and social development of women in Pakistan through innovation or technology led entrepreneurship.

The Women in Tech programme were first launched in October 2014 by Standard Chartered Americas as a local community project. In 2021, the programme was active in nine countries. Between 2019 and April 2021, the programme reached a total of 1,632 young people and provided funding to selected start-ups to grow their business ideas.