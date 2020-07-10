Epic Games has officially announced that Fortnite Season 3 is not only coming with golf carts, hoverboards, or boats but will also feature drivable cars. But, unfortunately, we couldn’t see the cars in the initial launch of Season 3. A new leak says that we will get to see the cars later this season.

No doubt, all the fans are also curious about how they will change Fortnite’s meta. We have received just a few updates as part of the 12.30 patch, which includes the flare gun and portable upgrade benches. Well, we’re still waiting for Drivable Cars in Fortnite Season 3.

We got to see in new leaks a lot of new information about drivable cars in Fortnite including release date, what kinds of cars are available, and where you can find them.

The miner HypeX has revealed that the release date for cars in Fortnite Season 3 is July 21.

From the video of Season 3 battle pass video, we can assume that the players will be able to drive a variety of sedans and sports cars, pickup trucks, and even semi-trucks. We will need to update this section when Epic games make the availability of cars so you can drive. We can imagine that it will work similarly to driving past vehicles, such as the golf cart or boat.

