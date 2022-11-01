Ralph Lauren: Company’s iconic horse logo has been redesigned

Ralph Lauren joined the war bus. The company’s renowned horse logo has been replaced with a cartoon llama as part of the partnership with Fortnite, making it the newest fashion house to do so.

The information is presented on two sides. First, there is the digital component. Beginning on November 5th, two in-game outfits created by Lauren will be offered in the Fortnite item shop.

More than 400 million people have used Fortnite, an incredibly popular game from Epic Games, for both solo and team play. The Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite partnership includes a capsule collection of things that will be made available for the Fortnite game, and it was designed as a digital-first project.

Men’s and women’s full-body racing gear (with zip front closure), fitting hats, coats, and a new pair of Polo boots are all included in the brand-new Polo “Stadium” line. The drop will include cosmetic goods as well as colors in red, black, white, and blue. For the capsule, both tangible and digital objects have been produced, and for the first time in the company’s history, the iconic “Polo Pony” logo has undergone a change (specifically for this launch).

Themed accessories go well with Polo Prodigy even if they can be utilised with other outfits. The charismatic and active P-Wing Pack Back Bling (Has the Iconic Style in addition to its equally elegant default Style). The 1992 was a year of substance AND style Banjo Pickaxe.

A physical Polo Ralph Lauren x Fortnite capsule will be made available by Polo Ralph Lauren to celebrate this collaboration between Fortnite and the fashion house.