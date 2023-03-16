FTC finalizes $245M Fine Against Epic Games, Here’s How to Get Your Refund

Advertisement

Back in December, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) hit Fortnite maker Epic Games with the “largest penalty ever” for violations against children over privacy issues and tricking them into purchases. Now FTC finalizes a $245 million fine against Epic Games for tricking users into unwanted and unknown in-game charges.

“The Federal Trade Commission has finalized an order requiring Epic Games, the maker of the Fortnite video game, to pay $245 million to consumers to settle charges that the company used dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement.”

Epic games allow making purchases without parental involvement. Also, Epic Games use a “counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration” which “led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button.”

The FTC finalized the $245 million portion of the record penalty and shared that it will be used to issue refunds to affected users.

How to file a claim for a Fortnite refund:

Head to the FTC’s ‘Fortnite Refunds’ landing page

Check the eligibility requirements

Check back in the future when the FTC has given steps to get your refund

The FTC says people who are eligible should receive an email notice

It also reminds people that “the FTC never asks you to pay to file a claim or get a refund. Don’t pay anyone who promises you an FTC refund in exchange for a fee.”

