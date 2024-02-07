Fortnite, the popular online video game, is revolutionizing its gameplay with a new initiative focused on healing rather than combat. Dubbed “The Power of Care,” this campaign seeks to forge meaningful connections among Fortnite players while promoting appreciation for careers in healthcare.

In this unique gameplay experience, participants navigate a specially designed map of Singapore, collaborating to avoid obstacles and restore each other’s health. Notably, the intricate 3D models and cityscape of Marina Bay were crafted using Unreal Engine, showcasing Fortnite’s potential for immersive storytelling.

The Power of Care: Fortnite Now Lets Players Heal instead of Killing

Key gaming influencers, including ‘Supercatkei,’ enthusiastically joined the campaign, sharing gameplay highlights and personal anecdotes about healthcare experiences with their followers.

Gareth Leeding, Livewire’s chief innovation officer, expressed excitement about the campaign’s groundbreaking approach, emphasizing its potential to harness gaming for positive impact. The collaboration between BBDO Singapore and MOH holdings underscores a shared commitment to honouring healthcare professionals and their invaluable contributions.

Through a compelling brand film and visually striking out-of-home displays, “The Power of Care” celebrates the dedication of nurses and allied health professionals across various care settings. Tay Guan Hin, creative chairman at BBDO Singapore, emphasized the campaign’s dual purpose of recognition and inspiration. He also highlights the profound influence healthcare careers can have on individuals and communities.

This initiative reflects a broader trend of brands engaging with the gaming community for social causes. Vaseline’s “Skins for Skin” campaign, developed in collaboration with Ogilvy Singapore, leverages the influence of popular Thai-based gamers to raise awareness about skin donation shortages. By using basic in-game skins to mirror the scarcity faced by burn victims, gamers like ‘Mokuchi’ and ‘Thames Malerose’ sparked important conversations during live streams, shedding light on Thailand’s high burn-related mortality rate.

As brands continue to explore innovative ways to connect with audiences, initiatives like “The Power of Care” and “Skins for Skin” demonstrate the potential of gaming as a platform for social good and advocacy.