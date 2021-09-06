Techno is all set to launch Pova 2 in Pakistan tomorrow. People were anxiously waiting for it since it’s a budget-friendly gaming device with high-end features. This phone is specially designed for people who love playing games on smartphones other than carrying on regular tasks. One of the most highlighted features of this device is the 7000 mAh battery that gives the device a run time of almost 1.5 days with ith 18W charging power.

Techno Pova 2 to Launch in Pakistan Tomorrow

The device, an upgrade of the original Pova, will be launched in Pakistan tomorrow and will be available for prebooking shortly.

Tecno Pova 2 Specifications & Price:

Techno Pova 2 is not as visually aesthetic as its predecessor Pova however the device has got a glass back having beautiful paintwork that imitates the light rays giving it a gaming look. The device has a giant 6.9″ display having 1080p resolution and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The top left side of the device includes a camera section and at the bottom left side, the name of the brand ‘POVA’ is stamped.

The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC that comes with two Cortex-A75 and the Mali G52 MC2 GPU.

As far as the memory is concerned, it has 6 GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If one wants to have more storage, he can go for a microSD card as the slot is also available. The device runs on Android 11 and HiOS 7.6 .

The back of the device has a 48 MP primary sensor and three 2 MP support cameras that provide a good photography experience. For selfies, the company has incorporated an 8 MP camera.

Another best thing about this device is that it is upgraded to the ET Game Engine and Game Space 2.0 so an under can increase CPU and GPU as per need.

The company has not announced the price of the device, so let’s wait for tomorrow and we will let you know when the company announces it.

