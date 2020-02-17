7 Best Smartphones Under PKR 25,000 in Pakistan (2020 Updated)

In Pakistan, most of the smartphone users and wanna-be smartphone users look for a phone that offers the latest tech, look good, but, doesn’t break their bank. They look for budget smartphones that deliver great performance. Addressing that, competition among smartphone brands in Pakistan has been really high lately. Right now, we have lots of options in every single category that we can consider and choose the best one that suits our needs.

We reviewed all smartphones around 25,000 PKR currently available on the market and upon testing them for hours, we finalized the list of 7 Best Smartphones Under 25,000 in order to help you choose your next budget Android smartphone.

It was really hard for us to differentiate the available options, apart from the top 3, so rather than numbering them, we’d just list them over here. So, you could go and ask for these smartphones at your local and choose the one you like the most.

Let us put forth the Best Budget smartphones Under 25,000 PKR in 2020.

Best Smartphones Under 25,000 in Pakistan

Realme 5 (3GB RAM Variant) – Rs. 23,999/-

Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop display, which looks and feels great. The Realme 5 has a unique diamond-cut design with holographic color and reflecting texture that provides a stunning look and feels to the phone.

Best Thing!

It has the Mid-Range Processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 665, which is amazing to see in a phone that only cost Rupees 23,999 in Pakistan.

At this price point, the Realme 5 offers a quad-camera setup, a 119° ultra-wide-angle 8MP Lens, the main camera sensor 12MP, one 2MP portrait lens and 2MP macro lens, the front camera is 13MP for your information. Again, it is the only smartphone for under 25000 having 5000 mAH battery which truly is an extra-long lasting experience.

Realme 5 runs on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system. realme 5 offers the best specifications this entire list, even expensive competitors.

Colors

Realme 5 is available in two new colors – Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple.

Tecno Camon 12 Air (Rs. 19,499/-)

Camon 12 Air has all the cutting edge features. Yet, strangely the cost of this smartphone is relatively low. The latest features like the punch hold display is an attribute of the flagship. Seriously, it looks and feels great in the hand.

Specifications & Performance

Tecno Camon 12 Air comes with the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset that we see in most of the budget smartphones available currently. It is a capable processor, even for gaming. The highlight of the phone is its looks, mainly the 6.55 Inches display with a punch-hole at the top left corner to house the selfie camera. That makes the phone look more premium.

Apart from that, it has 64GB Built-in storage with 4GB RAM. A Triple camera setup at the back with 16 MP main sensor, 5 MP & 2 MP and an 8MP camera at the front. It packs a whopping 4000 mAh battery that lasts for a couple of days at moderate use.

Infinix S5 (4GB Variant) – Rs. 22,999/-

Infinix is among the first names that pop into one’s mind when looking for a budget smartphone in Pakistan. It has some amazing smartphones and we even awarded the Infinix Hot 8 with the “best budget smartphone of 2019” in Pakistan.

Performance and Specs

The S5 has a modern look with a Huge 6.6-Inches Infinity-O display as they call it, featuring a 32 MP highly capable front-facing camera. It is basically a punch-hole display, like we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10 and S10.

Are you into Selfies?

If yes, look no further, this is the best selfie phone for under PKR 25,000 in Pakistan.

Like others, It has the same MediaTek Helio P22 like some of the others in this list with 64GB Built-in storage and 4GBs of RAM. Infinix S5 offers a quad-camera setup at the back with the main sensor of 16 MP, 5 MP, 2 MP & QVGA along with a quad led flash. Although the quad cameras are better in the Realme 5S in comparison, it still offers good performance. It has a 4000 mAh battery, which I think is pretty much standard nowadays.

Colors

Quetzal Cyan, Violet

Samsung Galaxy A10s (PKR 19,999/-)

At around PKR 20,000, you’re going to get a Samsung A10s 6.2 inch HD+ display phone, and they named it Infinity-V display. It features a capable processor, the MediaTek Helio P22, that wouldn’t lag much when combined with our favourite Android skin, the OneUI.

Are you a Samsung Fan?

If you love the OneUI, almost same UI as of the latest Note 10 and S10 Series, the A10s is the only phone available at this price point for you to consider.

Specs & Performance

It’s powered by a giant 4,000 mAh battery, 13MP & 2MP (depth) dual back camera, and 8 MP front camera. Samsung A10s comes with 32 GB internal storage. It’s expandable up to 512GB using microSD card. As far as performance is concerned, A10s has two variants, 2GB and 3GB.

Colors

Blue, Red, Black

OPPO A5s (PKR 20,999/-)

OPPO A5s is a beautiful 6.2-inch smartphone. Powered by long-lasting 4,230 mAh battery, A5s is backed by 3GB RAM, providing 32GB and 64GB storage options. OPPO A5s is loaded with 13MP+2MP back and 8MP front camera. ColorOS 5.2 and Android 8.1 makes it an attractive device. Although it has 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants. Oppo A5s has great specs and decent cameras for the price.

It comes with MediaTek Helio P35, a very capable processor for the price as well. You won’t go wrong with it as well.

Colors

Red, Black, Gold, Green

Vivo Y11 (PKR 22,999/-)

With the big price, Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.35 inch big IPS LCD screen and 5,000 mAh big battery. It also comes with 13MP+2MP back and 8MP front camera. It has 3GB RAM using a Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 439. Its 6.35-inch display provides convenience for multitasking, while the battery is big enough to power this big screen for a whole day.

It only costs PKR 22,999 and considering that the camera performance and the pictures that it takes are decent, with enough detail and good for sharing on social media platforms.

Colors

Coral Red, Jade Green

HUAWEI Y6s (PKR 20,899/-)

Huawei has a smartphone in each price category, just like other brands over here, and they offer good specs too, in their respective price range. The new HUAWEI Y6s is the latest budget smartphone from Huawei that sells for just over 20,000 Rupees in Pakistan, became the only Huawei phone available in the 20,000 – 25,000 price range.

Specs & Performance

It’s packed with 13MP rear camera with HD video recording @1080p, 8MP front camera, capable of 1080p crystal clear video recording. The 6.09 inch Dewdrop display gives a great viewing experience. It packs 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB using microSD card. It has only 3,020 mAh battery, when other brands provide atleast 4000 MAh at this price point. But, it will surely last for a whole day at moderate use. We like EMUI 9.1, as it assists HUAWEI Y6s to perform efficiently, avoiding lags and battery drainage at night.

Colors

HUAWEI Y6s is available in two colors i.e the Orchid Blue and Starry Black.

Final Words!

All the smartphone mentioned above in our list of best smartphones under 25,000 PKR are new. And they are currently available for sale in the local markets, both online and offline. We think that the Realme 5 slightly out passes the rest in the list, due to the fact that it has the strongest mobile processor of all.

If you are looking for a brand name, then Samsung A10s and afterwards the Huawei Y6s can be your picks.

If you are looking for modern tech, the Camon 12 Air and the Infinix S5 both offer really nice looking displays along with decent performance.

We hope you like this article, if yes, please let us know in the comment box below.

Stay tuned for more updates! Cheers!