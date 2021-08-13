Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that the only solution to eliminate electoral rigging is technology. PM Imran Khan visited NADRA head office and told the media on the occasion that by the advent of electronic voting machines, elections for the 21st century will be held by encompassing modern technology which will be accepted by all. According to PM Imran,

Technology is the Sole Option For Free & Fair Elections: PM Imran

Election fraud can be prevented only with the use of modern technology.

Furthermore, the premier said that transparent elections would be held in Pakistan with the help of technology. Speaking on the occasion of his visit to NADRA Headquarters and inauguration of various initiatives of NADRA to facilitate the people, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there are 3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan. These people are living for over two decades and some of them have illegal national identity cards issued from NADRA. So such misdemeanors must be stopped in order to make the overall system of NADRA more transparent which will also have a positive effect on elections.

In addition to that, he said that there are many people in the country who are not registered, that is why not all of them can be counted as citizens of Pakistan. However, after some new initiatives of NADRA, people will be registered and will play a role in the development of the economy.

Check out? Global Technology Company vivo Announced its First Production Base in Pakistan, Invests USD 10 million