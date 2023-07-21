Tecno Camon 20 Makes Headline in Pakistan with Mind blowing Specs & Affordable Price

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 21, 2023
camon 20

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is popular for launching affordable smartphones with impressive specifications. Upholding its legacy, the company is going to launch a new smartphone ‘the Camon 20’ in the highly anticipated Camon series. According to a source, the smartphone will be launched in the lower midrange segment of smartphones. The best part is that unlike most of its predecessors, the smartphone will have an AMOLED screen with an HD+ display. You can see the other key features of the smartphone in the table given below:

Specification of the Tecno Camon 20

BODY
Dimensions 163.4 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 3.02 x 0.32 in)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant
DISPLAY
Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
Features Always-on display
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, HIOS 13
Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
MEMORY
Internal 256GB ROM 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
QVGA
Features Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video [email protected]
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Features Dual-LED flash
Video [email protected]
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
COMMS
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
Positioning GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
BATTERY
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 33W wired
Colors Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue

Apart from the display, other features that we find impressive are its 64 MP triple camera and the presence of an optical fingerprint scanner that we don’t normally see in budget devices. The expected price of the smartphone will be around PKR 50,000. As per a source, the Camon 20 may be launched in the upcoming week in the Pakistani market. 

Also read:

Tecno Pova Neo 3 Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jul 21, 2023
M360 GSMA Sep 2023
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>