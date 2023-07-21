Tecno Camon 20 Makes Headline in Pakistan with Mind blowing Specs & Affordable Price
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is popular for launching affordable smartphones with impressive specifications. Upholding its legacy, the company is going to launch a new smartphone ‘the Camon 20’ in the highly anticipated Camon series. According to a source, the smartphone will be launched in the lower midrange segment of smartphones. The best part is that unlike most of its predecessors, the smartphone will have an AMOLED screen with an HD+ display. You can see the other key features of the smartphone in the table given below:
Specification of the Tecno Camon 20
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 3.02 x 0.32 in)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Features
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, HIOS 13
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Internal
|256GB ROM 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF
|2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|QVGA
|Features
|Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Positioning
|GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|33W wired
|Colors
|Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
Apart from the display, other features that we find impressive are its 64 MP triple camera and the presence of an optical fingerprint scanner that we don’t normally see in budget devices. The expected price of the smartphone will be around PKR 50,000. As per a source, the Camon 20 may be launched in the upcoming week in the Pakistani market.
Also read:
Tecno Pova Neo 3 Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch