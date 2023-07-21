Tecno Camon 20 Makes Headline in Pakistan with Mind blowing Specs & Affordable Price

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is popular for launching affordable smartphones with impressive specifications. Upholding its legacy, the company is going to launch a new smartphone ‘the Camon 20’ in the highly anticipated Camon series. According to a source, the smartphone will be launched in the lower midrange segment of smartphones. The best part is that unlike most of its predecessors, the smartphone will have an AMOLED screen with an HD+ display. You can see the other key features of the smartphone in the table given below:

Specification of the Tecno Camon 20

BODY Dimensions 163.4 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm (6.43 x 3.02 x 0.32 in) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP53, dust and splash resistant DISPLAY Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Features Always-on display PLATFORM OS Android 13, HIOS 13 Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 MEMORY Internal 256GB ROM 8GB RAM MAIN CAMERA Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 0.8µm, PDAF 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) QVGA Features Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected] SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features Dual-LED flash Video [email protected] SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes COMMS WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes Positioning GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 33W wired Colors Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue

Apart from the display, other features that we find impressive are its 64 MP triple camera and the presence of an optical fingerprint scanner that we don’t normally see in budget devices. The expected price of the smartphone will be around PKR 50,000. As per a source, the Camon 20 may be launched in the upcoming week in the Pakistani market.

