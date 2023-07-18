Tecno is working on its mid-range smartphone of the Pova series. Just recently, the company has rev revealed the design and key specs of the upcoming phone, Tecno Pova Neo 3. Now, the company has confirmed some more features of the Pova Neo 3, leaving little to the imagination.

The previous reports revealed that the phone will come with the Helio G85 SoC. Also, it will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the phone will feature a massive 7,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pova Neo 3 Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

However now, Tecno posted an image on Twitter revealing some more details. The Pova Neo 3 would pack a 6.82″ 90Hz HD+ screen. Moreover, it will feature a 16MP primary camera, and run HiOS 13 out of the box. The Pova Neo 3 will also feature DTS-tuned dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer listening to audio with wired earphones.

Tecno had already confirmed that the Pova Neo 3 would come in three colours. Now, the company revealed the name of these colours, Mecha Black, Hurricane Blue, and Amber Gold.

Unfortunately, the company does not reveal the launch date of the phone. We are also not sure about its price yet. But most likely it will be a budget-friendly phone. As the company has revealed almost every information about the phone. We are hoping that it will be available in the market by the end of this month.

