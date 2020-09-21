TECNO has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in Pakistan

TECNO, the fastest growing smartphone brand has launched its most awaited Hero Phone Spark 6 in Pakistan – a mid-range phone with 6 upgraded features at the BOL game show- hosted by Danish Taimoor. The premier of TECNO sponsored action movie ‘Real Hero’ was also revealed for the first time. The impressive transmission was also witnessed by millions at 7:00 PM on TECNO’s official Facebook page @TecnoMobilePakistan.

The audacious idea of the unveiling Spark 6 at the most popular game show ‘Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga’ received an overwhelming response. The entertaining show kept the audience engaged through a variety of interactive segments, specifically designed to appeal to the audience in attendance. Besides, the presence of many trending Tiktokers added glam to the show.

TECNO Spark 6 is the successor for Spark 4 brought many surprises, as unboxing reveals that the newbie phone is equipped with exclusive six upgraded features. Spark 6 is one of its kind due to its impeccable 16 MP Al quad Camera + flashes, dazzling 6.8′ HD dot –notch display, it has 4GB + 64GB memory, impressive 2K skin adjust video beautify feature, and advanced G70 processor. All these amazing features under the reasonable price tag of just PKR 20,599 is creating all the difference.

Moreover, the mesmerizing premiere of TECNO sponsored Action Movie, ‘Real Hero’, featuring heartthrob Ali Zafar, left every jaw dropped. The audience was thrilled to watch their favorite Ali Zafar in Hero style.

Creek Ma, the General Manager of TECNO said,



“Since TECNO’s entry in Pakistan, our brand mantra has been to strengthen the budget to mid-range smartphone category by introducing the features which are not available at such price point. We are optimistic that Spark 6 will be well received by the audience and will add spark to their lives.”

The newly launched smartphone is now available in online and offline markets, nationwide. Through the successful launch of Spark 6, TECNO is all set to overtake its rivals once again.