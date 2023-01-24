TECNO Mobile join hands with JoChaho as official E-commerce partner

Advertisement

TECNO Mobile, a global leader in the smartphone industry, is proud to announce its partnership with JoChaho, a leading e-commerce platform that offers a one-stop solution for online buying. TECNO is a brand committed to bringing innovation in its users’ lives through premium technology while keeping it affordable!

Advertisement

The JoChaho mobile application is designed to provide customers with a convenient and seamless shopping experience. The app offers a range of features such as fast delivery, easy returns, and exceptional customer support. Customers can also trust in the authenticity of the products they purchase, as JoChaho promises to provide genuine products only. The partnership will bring exclusive deals and discounts to customers on a wide range of mobile phones available on JoChaho’s platform.

Advertisement

Through this memorandum of understanding, TECNO will provide pre-booking of all their devices through the JoChaho platform. Moreover, TECNO will promote and share the digital campaigns of JoChaho and vice versa. Both parties will help each other grow in both offline and online markets. To attract more customers on the JoChaho platform, TECNO will provide them with exclusive discounts, which will benefit both JoChaho and TECNO.

JoChaho will in return give premium placement to TECNO mobile during their campaigns. JoChaho will promote all of TECNO’s campaigns on their digital, offline and online markets.

“We are excited to join forces with JoChaho to provide our customers with even more value and convenience,” said TECNO Pakistan CEO Kelvin Zeng. “This partnership will allow us to reach more customers and offer exclusive promotions that are not available anywhere else, along with the added convenience of fast delivery, easy returns and exceptional customer support, provided by JoChaho.”

Advertisement

Announcing JoChaho as the official online partner for TECNO CEO JoChaho Zhao Liang said, we have high hopes for this collaboration. TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in the emerging global market. This collaboration will bring out the best of our partnership for the Pakistani market and users. We as JoChaho team will put our best efforts and expertise to smoothen the e-commerce sales and relationship of TECNO users.

Customers can expect to see a wide range of discounts and deals on TECNO Mobile’s latest smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as other products and services offered by JoChaho.

Also Read: Tecno Spark Go 2023 Goes Official With Helio A22 Chipset