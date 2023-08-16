Tecno Phantom V Flip Leaks with A Circular Outer Display and A Big Battery

Earlier this year, Tecno launched the Phantom V Fold, one of the most affordable foldable phones to date,. Now, the company is working on another foldable phone. The upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip has leaked with a neat circular outer display.

@PassionateGeekz and Newzonly revealed the alleged images of the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip. The image shows off the design of the flip phone, which is quite similar to the V Fold. It has the same basic look for the hinge, as well as the same design for the side rails.

Tecno Phantom V Flip Leaks with A Circular Outer Display with Big Battery

Check Also; Tecno Pova 5 Pro New Teaser Shows Stylish Arc Interface

However, the Phantom V Flip’s cover display is on the smaller side. The new display is circular in shape and sits inside a ring that houses the camera sensors and LED flash. The display seems ideal for a smartwatch-like UI.

The previous reports have mentioned that the outer display measures 1.32 inches. The Phantom V Flip will have an inner 6.9-inch panel. The device will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The cameras surrounding the display apparently include a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP sensor. It will have a 32MP selfie camera inside. The phone will reportedly have either a 3,900 or 4,000 mAh battery, which is bigger than the 3,700 and 3,800 mAh packs in Motorola Razr+ and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Phantom V Flip will launch in October and will be available in three colours: black, white, and purple. We will get more details about the phone in the near future.

See Also: TECNO CAMON 20 Series: Revolutionizing Smartphone Photography with Innovative Technology