Tecno Reveals its Premium Smartphone – Phantom X with Dual Selfie Cameras

Tecno usually concentrates on entry-level and mid-range smartphones, now it intends to move to the most advanced segments and announces the premium device. Tecno launches luxury device Phantom X as a separate sub-brand “Phantom”.

The Phantom X is Tecno’s first premium phone and features amazing front and back camera hardware. Phantom X launches in Africa and also available for pre-order in Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Congo. Check here for full detail of specifications:

Also Read: Facebook launches financial education initiative for women-led businesses in Pakistan

Tecno Phantom X Specifications and Features:

The triple rear camera comes with a 50MP main camera has a 1/1.3″ sensor with 1.2μm native pixels that can increase to 2.4μm with binning. This camera has Dual pixels and Laser autofocus technology.

Moreover, it has a 13MP camera for portrait shooting and an 8MP ultrawide camera that can capture a 120-degree FOV on the back. A quad-LED flash will support these cameras. There are no depth sensors or “AI” cameras on board.

The Phantom X features a 48MP selfie camera on its front and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 105-degree lens. A two LED flash supports both selfie cameras. The Phantom X has one of the most stunning camera setups.

Now come to the display side, it comes with the SuperAMOLED 6.7″ panel. It has a 90Hz panel with 1080p+ resolution (19.5:9) and curved sides. On the front and back of the smartphone, Gorilla Glass 5 installed for protection. The fingerprint scanner fitted under the display and works in just 0.4 seconds.

A MediaTek Helio G95 chipset powered with the Snapdragon 732G in terms of performance in the device. The most striking element of the phone is its 12 nm chip with two Cortex-A76 cores and a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. In addition, the processor has a vapor chamber cooling technology which will keep the smartphone 3-5º cooler during charging and gaming. However, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The battery has a capacity of 4700 mAh and can be charged quickly with 33W power. A charge of 30 minutes is enough to raise its battery up to 70%. The device will be available in the market from next month. Unfortunately, no information has been revealed regarding the Phantom X price.

You may be also interested in: TECNO’s Camon 17 is becoming the new favorite with 48MP AI Triple Camera in just PKR 24,999



