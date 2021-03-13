Oppo High-End Smartphone Find X3 Pro Officially Unveiled

OPPO finally unwraps the new flagship smartphone Find X3 Pro officially, emphasizes the camera and screen hardware in extensive detail. Oppo used a single sheet of glass around the sensor technology to provide a camera hump with a very unusual view of the rear camera bump design. The device is also packed with IP68-certified material, OPPO claiming that the Find X3 Pro can remain underwater for 30 minutes up to 1.5 meters.

Find X3 Pro Specifications

Find X3 Pro features the HDR 10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1300 nits, with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels). The OPPO has an LTPO panel which brings the evolutionary Refresh rate, the curved screen can adjust the Refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz dynamically based on the contents you are watching. This feature also helps to save battery.

Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 888 is fitted for processing, with 12 gigs of RAM and onboard capacity of up to 256GB. A 4,500mAh battery powers the whole device and have the latest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology that guarantees up to 40 percent battery with a charging time of just 10 minutes. OPPO includes the charger in the box of Find X3 Pro. Also, an air wireless charging facility with an amazing 30W charge is also supported.

Oppo Find X3 comes with a quad-camera setup, fitted the latest high-quality 50MP main ultra-wide-angle camera using the Sony IMX766 sensor, and backed by OIS and an f/1.8 lens. You’ll also get many other special effects including audio zoom, super video, and high frame 4K capture.

The same Sony sensor is fitted in a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 110-degree view field can be captured. Up to 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zooms can be generated with a 13MP telephoto lens. Moreover, with a 3MP microscope lens, the Find X3 Pro is supposed to offer up to 60x magnification.

At the front, a 32MP snapper is ready to handle video calls and selfies. The software side is also out of the box, the device runs on ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11.

The high-end smartphone starting price is set at $1,374 (Rs. 216,000) and will be available for sale from March 30 in three-color options Gloss Black, Blue, White.

