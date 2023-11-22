TECNO to Power 5G Innovation Hackathon in Collaboration with Jazz and NUST

TECNO, Pakistan’s premier technology brand, is joining forces with the Jazz 5G Innovation Lab and the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) to host the highly anticipated 5G Innovation Hackathon, scheduled to take place from December 8 to 10, 2023. In this strategic partnership, TECNO will serve as a sponsor, bringing its innovative expertise to the forefront of this breakthrough event.

Pakistan’s first 5G Innovation Hackathon will see different teams presenting solutions addressing critical challenges in Pakistan’s key sectors, including health, education, financial services, disaster management, climate change, agri-tech, and Industry 4.0. powered by the 5G technology. Under the partnership, TECNO will be providing participants with mobile phones for research and development purposes at the event. The winners of the competition will also be presented with the TECNO’s 5G devices.

TECNO’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Ali Raza said,

“TECNO is proud to sponsor the Jazz-NUST 5G Hackathon. Our dedication to technological development in Pakistan aligns with the objectives of this initiative. By providing a platform for innovation and education, we hope to contribute to the identification of impactful solutions and further enhance Pakistan’s position in the global digital landscape.”

Happening for the first time, the Jazz 5G Hackathon is set to bring together researchers, students, and professionals from diverse backgrounds. This dynamic gathering will act as a breeding ground for innovative ideas and solutions, potentially shaping the future of telecommunications in Pakistan. Beyond empowering local talent, the event has been organized to elevate Pakistan’s position in the digital revolution, paving the way for a more connected and advanced future.

TECNO has consistently played a crucial role in technological development in Pakistan and has been dedicated to promoting education by making such contributions. Through this initiative in collaboration with Jazz and NUST, TECNO aims to create a platform where innovation thrives, and solutions to pressing challenges in Pakistan can be identified.

