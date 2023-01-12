Telecom Sector Suggests 15% Increase In Investment For Growth

During a meeting, the telecom sector suggested a yearly rise of 7% in foreign direct investment and the remaining 8% in local investment with the PM special assistant Muhammad Jehanzab Khan.

Reports claim that a delegation consisting of top heads of the telecom operators of Pakistan recently met Khan to tell him about issues in the sector. After that, the special assistant asked the telecom operators to provide suitable KPIs that can help in the growth of the sector. In the KPIs, the delegation suggested an increase in total revenues of the sector by 17.5% on yearly basis. In addition to that, they also proposed to decide on all new license applications in 120 days.

The other suggestions put forward in the meeting included:

responding to all official letters written by licensees within seven days of any deficiencies in the paperwork

completion of all formalities in 30 days

approvals to all new towers/BTS in 15 days

The regulator needs to act on damage to property and network complaints from licensees within 3 days and liaise with law enforcement agencies in order to take cognizance of offenses under Section 31 of the Telecom Act. In the same way, the delegation also demanded granting commencement certificates to new licensees in 15 days together with a simple mechanism of issuance of new licenses to existing license holders.

It was being suggested that proper enforcement of ROW (Right of Way) Policy Directive must be ensured. A ROW dispute resolution committee will have to provide a single window solution to licensees in order to deal with the ROW concerns, adequacy of ROW charges, and resolution of ROW disputes. The response needs to be provided to the licensee application within 7 days of the request and liaise with concerned ROW authorities in order to resolve the matter with the appropriate government.

The delegation also urged that the PTA chairman/members need to ensure coordination with land planning and building control authorities in order to implement relevant amendments in building laws for the availability of fiber paths /routes while developing housing societies and apartments like any other utility services such as electricity and gas services.

